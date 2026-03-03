$2 Million Flood Reduction Project Breaks Ground Along Bullerman Drain In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — With support from a $750,000 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, City Utilities has launched a major flood reduction project along Bullerman Drain between Maplecrest Road and Maple Terrace Drive.

Residents from the Maplewood Terrace and The Downs neighborhoods joined City Utilities officials for a ceremonial groundbreaking, marking the start of long-awaited improvements aimed at addressing chronic yard and street flooding in the area.

The $2 million project will reconstruct more than 1,000 feet of ditch, convert the northwest section into an inline stormwater system, and expand a basin east of Maplecrest Road to significantly increase capacity. Once complete, the project will provide nearly 7 million gallons of stormwater storage in a retention pond designed to reduce downstream flooding.

“For years, residents in this area have experienced flooded yards, standing water in streets, and slow drainage after heavy rain,” said Kristen Buell, P.E., stormwater engineer for City Utilities. “These improvements will increase capacity and move water more efficiently through the system.”

Previously, portions of the stream were routed underground through pipes, which restricted flow during heavy rain events. By restoring sections of the drain to a natural, open channel, water can slow down, spread out and soak into the ground. Officials say this approach will reduce flood risk, improve water quality and stabilize stream banks.

In addition to infrastructure upgrades, the project will restore 7.5 acres of native wetland habitat. The restoration is expected to reduce sediment runoff while supporting pollinators, birds and other wildlife. Plans also include a walking trail through the wetland area, giving residents access to the improved natural space.

Anne Marie Smrchek, P.E., City Utilities stormwater manager, said the project was shaped in part by input from neighborhood residents.

Nearly $1.4 million of the project is funded through City Utilities’ stormwater budget, in addition to the federal grant. Construction will be performed by local contractor Crosby Excavating and is expected to take approximately one year to complete.

The Bullerman Drain improvements are part of more than 50 neighborhood stormwater projects planned through 2031 as City Utilities works to strengthen drainage infrastructure and reduce flooding risks across the community.