March 3, 2026
Trump Says ‘Someone From Within’ Iranian Regime May Be Best Choice To Take Power

by AP News0
President Donald Trump walks to speak at an event to promote his domestic policy and budget agenda in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 26, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

(AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump said “someone from within” Iran’s regime might be best suited to take power once the U.S.-Israeli war ends.

His remarks came four days into a war that has killed hundreds, nearly all of them in Iran.

Although Tehran has kept up its retaliatory strikes against Israel and across the Gulf, disrupting travel and driving up oil prices, the pace appears to be slowing.

The conflict has also spread to Lebanon, where Iran-backed Hezbollah fired missiles at Israel, prompting Israeli strikes in Beirut and additional troop deployments to southern Lebanon.

The spiraling nature of the war has raised questions about when and how it would end, and the Trump administration has given various objectives.

 

