November 30, 2024
Tattoo Fort Wayne hosts annual ‘Toys for Tats’ event

by Alyssa Foster
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Tattoo Fort Wayne held a special event over the weekend to help support the Whitley County “Toys for Tots” program. 

Due to the increased need in the community following the suspension of the Allen County program, the shop found it extra important to help out this year.

The tattoo shop held its annual “Toys for Tats” event on Friday and Saturday where community members were able to bring in an unwrapped toy in exchange for a free or discounted tattoo. 

21 Alive News says toys were required to be a minimum value of $10 in exchange for either a pre-designed tattoo or a $50 coupon to use for a custom tattoo on a later date.

