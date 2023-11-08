November 7, 2023
Local News

2023 Election Day Results

by Josh Williams0

ELECTION RESULTS

Fort Wayne Mayor
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Thomas (Tom) Henry (D / Inc.) 23,945 52%
Thomas (Tom) Didier (R) 22,210 48%
Fort Wayne City Clerk
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Lana Keesling (R) 25,196 55%
Porsche Williams (D) 20,297 45%
Fort Wayne City Council At-Large
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Michelle Chambers (D) 21,950 18%
Martin (Marty) Bender (R) 21,092 17%
Thomas Freistroffer (R) 20,919 17%
Luke Fries (R) 19,687 16%
Stephanie Crandall (D) 18,312 15%
Audrey Davis (D) 17,665 14%
Ethan Gaudette (L) 3,254 3%
Fort Wayne City Council, District 1
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Paul Ensley (R) 5,543 55%
Jennifer Matthias (D) 4,603 45%
Fort Wayne City Council, District 2
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Russ Jehl (R) 4,556 53%
Melissa Rinehart (D) 3,962 47%
Fort Wayne City Council, District 4
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Scott Myers (R) 5,567 54%
Patti Hays (D) 4,666 46%
New Haven Council, District 3
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Craig Dellinger (R) 271 76%
Rebecca (Becky) Hansen (D) 85 24%
Monroeville Clerk-Treasurer
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Bobbi Elston (D) 137 57%
Kyle Palm (R) 102 43%
Mayor of Angola
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Dave Martin (R) 821 76%
Sue Essman (D) 262 24%
Angola City Common Council, District A
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Randy Coffey (R) 230 66%
Nick Sutton (D) 118 34%
Angola City Common Council, District D
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
David Roe (R) 80 63%
Lou Ann Homan (D) 46 37%
Hudson Town Clerk-Treasurer
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Lindsay Ebert (R) 37 82%
Simone Hogan (L) 8 18%
Hudson Town Council Member, At Large
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
William Ebert (R) 36 34%
Erik Ritter (R) 35 33%
Lyle Torrence (R) 34 32%
Mayor of Kendallville
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Lance Waters (R) 751 55%
Brett Slone (I) 620 45%
Kendallville City Common Council, District 1
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Christopher McCreery (I) 234 52%
Regan Ford (R) 218 48%
Kendallville City Common Council, District 4
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Corey Boese (R) 129 62%
Kimberly Murphy (D) 79 38%
Avilla Town Council Member
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Andrew Uhl (R) 231 45%
William Krock, Jr. (D) 172 33%
Brian Meyer (R) 111 22%
Auburn City Common Council, At-Large
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Natalie DeWitt (R) 771 53%
James (Jim) Finchum (R) 677 47%
Auburn City Common Council, District 5
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Emily Prosser (D) 119 56%
Stuart Wilson (R) 95 44%
Garrett City Common Council, At-Large
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Bobby Diederich (D) 273 53%
Brent Warfield (R) 240 47%
Garrett City Common Council, District 2
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Brian Best (R) 84 57%
Tom Kleeman (D) 64 43%
Mayor of Columbia City
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Ryan Daniel (R) 1,110 77%
Steve Schmitt (D) 338 23%
Columbia City Common Council, Southwest District
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Jennifer (Zartman) Romano (R) 277 72%
Melany Love (L) 109 28%
Larwill Town Council
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Jerry Utter (R) 34 31%
Troy Kiefer (R) 32 30%
Lore Wolfe (D) 24 22%
Jeffrey Griffin (R) 18 17%
Mayor of Huntington
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Richard Strick (I) 1,648 54%
Rob Hollinger (R) 1,405 46%
Huntington City Common Council, At-Large
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Andrew Rensberger (R) 1,705 36%
Patrick (PJ) Felton (R) 1,591 34%
Megan Bonbrake (I) 1,419 30%
Huntington City Common Council, District 1
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Charles (Charlie) Chapman (R) 571 70%
Eric Garber (I) 239 30%
Huntington City Common Council, District 2
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Paul Pike (R) 309 62%
Scott McElhaney (D) 190 38%
Huntington City Common Council, District 3
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Todd Johnson (R) 226 58%
Scott Thornsberry (D) 165 42%
Huntington City Common Council, District 4
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
David Funk (R) 438 76%
Stephanie Martz (D) 140 24%
Andrews Town Council Member
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Roger Newsome, Jr. (R) 107 25%
Laura Dillon (R) 101 23%
Michael Young (R) 95 22%
Van Juillerat (I) 85 19%
Raymond Tackett (I) 48 11%
Warren Town Clerk-Treasurer
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Marilyn Morrison (I) 163 53%
Machelle Suchcicki (I) 142 47%
Warren Town Council Member
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Ron Boxell (I) 262 44%
Michelle Schweikhardt (I) 197 33%
Carrie Miller (I) 90 15%
Michael Yoder (I) 42 7%
Poneto Town Clerk-Treasurer
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Bradley Schoeff (D) 28 60%
Lou Ann Reinhard (R) 19 40%
Poneto Town Council Member
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Linda Ogle (I) 33 25%
Paul Miller (R) 32 24%
Kelly Coleman-Potter (D) 24 18%
Becky Smith (R) 19 14%
Ashley O’Reilly (D) 18 14%
Isaiah Medina Geels (R) 6 5%
Decatur City Common Council, At-Large
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Matthew Dyer (R) 970 60%
Jennifer Hitchcock (D) 654 40%
Decatur City Common Council, District 1
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Jenny Bowers-Shultz (D) 225 54%
Gina Melcher (R) 192 46%
Wabash City Council District 3
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Terry Brewer, Jr. (R) 143 60%
Michael (Mike) Barnett (D) 96 40%
Wabash City Council District 4
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Charlie Coyne (R) 88 51%
Chad Harris (D) 84 49%
Decatur City Common Council, District 2
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Tyler Fullenkamp (D) 209 54%
Leslie Reilly-Green (R) 181 46%
Monroe Town Council, At-Large
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Michael Geels (R) 102 28%
Joshua Geerken (R) 82 23%
David Bard (R) 62 17%
Debra Giessler (D) 59 16%
Clayton Lothridge (D) 53 15%
Mayor of Dunkirk
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Jack Robbins (D) 162 64%
Jay Miller (R) 91 36%
Redkey Clerk-Treasurer
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Gloria May (R) 81 65%
Mary Eley (D) 43 35%
Redkey Town Council Member At-Large
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Brenda Beaty (R) 76 44%
David Dudelston (R) 50 29%
Watermellon Jim (D) 45 26%
Mayor of Portland
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Jeff Westlake (R) 624 59%
Randy Geesaman (D) 426 41%
Portland City Common Council At-Large
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Ashley Hilfiker (R) 669 41%
Larry Nuckols (R) 485 30%
David Golden (D) 485 30%
Portland City Common Council District 4
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Ronald May (R) 119 54%
Judith Aker (D) 100 46%
Oakwood Village Mayor
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Joshua Duslak 0 0%
Brian Ripke 0 0%
Oakwood Village Council
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Tami Aufrance 0 0%
Jamie Clemens 0 0%
Karisa Long 0 0%
Auglaize Township Trustee
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Jerrod Hawk 0 0%
Emmett Klein, Sr. 0 0%
Brown Township Trustee
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Martin Adams 0 0%
Dan Halter 0 0%
Putnam Co Governing Board of ESC
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Cindy Erickson 0 0%
William Goecke 0 0%
Virgil Hohlbein 0 0%
PEVSD Board of Education
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Julie Arend 0 0%
Joseph Manz 0 0%
Aric Mericle 0 0%
Matthew Stoller 0 0%
Mayor of Delphos
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Wayne Suever 0 0%
Andre McConnahea 0 0%
Mayor of Van Wert City
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Linda Evans 0 0%
Frederick Fisher 0 0%
Kenneth Markward 0 0%
President of Council Van Wert City
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Andrew Davis 0 0%
Thad Eikenbary 0 0%
Kirby Kelly 0 0%
Van Wert City Councilman At-Large
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Judy Bowers 0 0%
Joe Jared 0 0%
Jeff Kallas 0 0%
Jana Ringwald 0 0%
1st Ward Council Van Wert City
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Jeff Agler 0 0%
Kurt Schalois 0 0%
Trustee Union Township
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Jeff Adams 0 0%
Mike Lare 0 0%
Dugan Runyon 0 0%
Allen County Ohio Educational Service Center, Member
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Ann Bassitt Best 0 0%
Donald Diglia 0 0%
Walter Paxson 0 0%
Crestview Local School District, Board of Education
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
John Auld 0 0%
Andrew Perrott 0 0%
Todd Wehner 0 0%
Delphos Local School District, Board of Education
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Lynn Bockey 0 0%
Karen Grothouse 0 0%
Jamey Wisher 0 0%
Lincolnview Local School District, BOE
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Ashley Breese 0 0%
Brad Coil 0 0%
Scott Eddy 0 0%
Michelle Gorman 0 0%
Parkway Local School District, Board of Education
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Tara Patterson 0 0%
Amanda Peel 0 0%
Bryan Schoenleben 0 0%
Christopher Wood 0 0%
Spencerville Ohio Local School District, BOE
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Trent Boop 0 0%
Spencer Clum 0 0%
Ryan McMichael 0 0%
FWCS School Safety Referendum
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Yes 18,627 53%
No 16,292 47%
Ohio Issue 1
53% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Yes 1,190,526 56%
No 931,415 44%
Ohio Issue 2
55% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Yes 1,229,266 56%
No 985,350 44%
Wabash City Council Member At-Large
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
John Burnsworth (R) 708 42%
Bryan Dillon (R) 611 36%
Dan Townsend (D) 373 22%
Wabash City Clerk-Treasurer
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Melanie Givens Penn (R) 629 61%
Wendy Frazier (D) 407 39%

Related posts

IPFW Chancellor candidate open forums begin this week

Darrin Wright

Coroner IDs 2 Persons Killed in Northeastern Indiana Crash

Tom Franklin

Man sentenced to 65 years in bar shooting

Caleb Hatch

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.