2023 Election Day Results

ELECTION RESULTS
|Fort Wayne Mayor
|Thomas (Tom) Henry (D / Inc.)
|23,945
|52%
|Thomas (Tom) Didier (R)
|22,210
|48%
|Fort Wayne City Clerk
|Lana Keesling (R)
|25,196
|55%
|Porsche Williams (D)
|20,297
|45%
|Fort Wayne City Council At-Large
|Michelle Chambers (D)
|21,950
|18%
|Martin (Marty) Bender (R)
|21,092
|17%
|Thomas Freistroffer (R)
|20,919
|17%
|Luke Fries (R)
|19,687
|16%
|Stephanie Crandall (D)
|18,312
|15%
|Audrey Davis (D)
|17,665
|14%
|Ethan Gaudette (L)
|3,254
|3%
|Fort Wayne City Council, District 1
|Paul Ensley (R)
|5,543
|55%
|Jennifer Matthias (D)
|4,603
|45%
|Fort Wayne City Council, District 2
|Russ Jehl (R)
|4,556
|53%
|Melissa Rinehart (D)
|3,962
|47%
|Fort Wayne City Council, District 4
|Scott Myers (R)
|5,567
|54%
|Patti Hays (D)
|4,666
|46%
|New Haven Council, District 3
|Craig Dellinger (R)
|271
|76%
|Rebecca (Becky) Hansen (D)
|85
|24%
|Monroeville Clerk-Treasurer
|Bobbi Elston (D)
|137
|57%
|Kyle Palm (R)
|102
|43%
|Mayor of Angola
|Dave Martin (R)
|821
|76%
|Sue Essman (D)
|262
|24%
|Angola City Common Council, District A
|Randy Coffey (R)
|230
|66%
|Nick Sutton (D)
|118
|34%
|Angola City Common Council, District D
|David Roe (R)
|80
|63%
|Lou Ann Homan (D)
|46
|37%
|Hudson Town Clerk-Treasurer
|Lindsay Ebert (R)
|37
|82%
|Simone Hogan (L)
|8
|18%
|Hudson Town Council Member, At Large
|William Ebert (R)
|36
|34%
|Erik Ritter (R)
|35
|33%
|Lyle Torrence (R)
|34
|32%
|Mayor of Kendallville
|Lance Waters (R)
|751
|55%
|Brett Slone (I)
|620
|45%
|Kendallville City Common Council, District 1
|Christopher McCreery (I)
|234
|52%
|Regan Ford (R)
|218
|48%
|Kendallville City Common Council, District 4
|Corey Boese (R)
|129
|62%
|Kimberly Murphy (D)
|79
|38%
|Avilla Town Council Member
|Andrew Uhl (R)
|231
|45%
|William Krock, Jr. (D)
|172
|33%
|Brian Meyer (R)
|111
|22%
|Auburn City Common Council, At-Large
|Natalie DeWitt (R)
|771
|53%
|James (Jim) Finchum (R)
|677
|47%
|Auburn City Common Council, District 5
|Emily Prosser (D)
|119
|56%
|Stuart Wilson (R)
|95
|44%
|Garrett City Common Council, At-Large
|Bobby Diederich (D)
|273
|53%
|Brent Warfield (R)
|240
|47%
|Garrett City Common Council, District 2
|Brian Best (R)
|84
|57%
|Tom Kleeman (D)
|64
|43%
|Mayor of Columbia City
|Ryan Daniel (R)
|1,110
|77%
|Steve Schmitt (D)
|338
|23%
|Columbia City Common Council, Southwest District
|Jennifer (Zartman) Romano (R)
|277
|72%
|Melany Love (L)
|109
|28%
|Larwill Town Council
|Jerry Utter (R)
|34
|31%
|Troy Kiefer (R)
|32
|30%
|Lore Wolfe (D)
|24
|22%
|Jeffrey Griffin (R)
|18
|17%
|Mayor of Huntington
|Richard Strick (I)
|1,648
|54%
|Rob Hollinger (R)
|1,405
|46%
|Huntington City Common Council, At-Large
|Andrew Rensberger (R)
|1,705
|36%
|Patrick (PJ) Felton (R)
|1,591
|34%
|Megan Bonbrake (I)
|1,419
|30%
|Huntington City Common Council, District 1
|Charles (Charlie) Chapman (R)
|571
|70%
|Eric Garber (I)
|239
|30%
|Huntington City Common Council, District 2
|Paul Pike (R)
|309
|62%
|Scott McElhaney (D)
|190
|38%
|Huntington City Common Council, District 3
|Todd Johnson (R)
|226
|58%
|Scott Thornsberry (D)
|165
|42%
|Huntington City Common Council, District 4
|David Funk (R)
|438
|76%
|Stephanie Martz (D)
|140
|24%
|Andrews Town Council Member
|Roger Newsome, Jr. (R)
|107
|25%
|Laura Dillon (R)
|101
|23%
|Michael Young (R)
|95
|22%
|Van Juillerat (I)
|85
|19%
|Raymond Tackett (I)
|48
|11%
|Warren Town Clerk-Treasurer
|Marilyn Morrison (I)
|163
|53%
|Machelle Suchcicki (I)
|142
|47%
|Warren Town Council Member
|Ron Boxell (I)
|262
|44%
|Michelle Schweikhardt (I)
|197
|33%
|Carrie Miller (I)
|90
|15%
|Michael Yoder (I)
|42
|7%
|Poneto Town Clerk-Treasurer
|Bradley Schoeff (D)
|28
|60%
|Lou Ann Reinhard (R)
|19
|40%
|Poneto Town Council Member
|Linda Ogle (I)
|33
|25%
|Paul Miller (R)
|32
|24%
|Kelly Coleman-Potter (D)
|24
|18%
|Becky Smith (R)
|19
|14%
|Ashley O’Reilly (D)
|18
|14%
|Isaiah Medina Geels (R)
|6
|5%
|Decatur City Common Council, At-Large
|Matthew Dyer (R)
|970
|60%
|Jennifer Hitchcock (D)
|654
|40%
|Decatur City Common Council, District 1
|Jenny Bowers-Shultz (D)
|225
|54%
|Gina Melcher (R)
|192
|46%
|Wabash City Council District 3
|Terry Brewer, Jr. (R)
|143
|60%
|Michael (Mike) Barnett (D)
|96
|40%
|Wabash City Council District 4
|Charlie Coyne (R)
|88
|51%
|Chad Harris (D)
|84
|49%
|Decatur City Common Council, District 2
|Tyler Fullenkamp (D)
|209
|54%
|Leslie Reilly-Green (R)
|181
|46%
|Monroe Town Council, At-Large
|Michael Geels (R)
|102
|28%
|Joshua Geerken (R)
|82
|23%
|David Bard (R)
|62
|17%
|Debra Giessler (D)
|59
|16%
|Clayton Lothridge (D)
|53
|15%
|Mayor of Dunkirk
|Jack Robbins (D)
|162
|64%
|Jay Miller (R)
|91
|36%
|Redkey Clerk-Treasurer
|Gloria May (R)
|81
|65%
|Mary Eley (D)
|43
|35%
|Redkey Town Council Member At-Large
|Brenda Beaty (R)
|76
|44%
|David Dudelston (R)
|50
|29%
|Watermellon Jim (D)
|45
|26%
|Mayor of Portland
|Jeff Westlake (R)
|624
|59%
|Randy Geesaman (D)
|426
|41%
|Portland City Common Council At-Large
|Ashley Hilfiker (R)
|669
|41%
|Larry Nuckols (R)
|485
|30%
|David Golden (D)
|485
|30%
|Portland City Common Council District 4
|Ronald May (R)
|119
|54%
|Judith Aker (D)
|100
|46%
|FWCS School Safety Referendum
|Yes
|18,627
|53%
|No
|16,292
|47%
|Ohio Issue 1
|Yes
|1,190,526
|56%
|No
|931,415
|44%
|Ohio Issue 2
|Yes
|1,229,266
|56%
|No
|985,350
|44%
|Wabash City Council Member At-Large
|John Burnsworth (R)
|708
|42%
|Bryan Dillon (R)
|611
|36%
|Dan Townsend (D)
|373
|22%
|Wabash City Clerk-Treasurer
|Melanie Givens Penn (R)
|629
|61%
|Wendy Frazier (D)
|407
|39%