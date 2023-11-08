FWCS School Safety Referendum Approved By Voters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): While Mayor Henry’s administration celebrated Tuesday Night, much of the same was done by officials within Fort Wayne’s largest school district. Fort Wayne Community Schools officials will now be able for move forward on plans to upgrade school safety upon learning enough voters supported the district’s request to make buildings safer at property taxpayers’ expense.

Unofficial results showed the Safer FWCS referendum passed 53% to 47% with all precincts reporting. However, the margin of victory is smaller than the district’s previous construction referendums, the most recent of which passing back in 2020 with 73% of the vote. Superintendent Mark Daniel told The Journal Gazette that he was grateful the community endorsed the ballot measure.