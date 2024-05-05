2024 May Primary: 1st District Allen County Commissioner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – With the primary election coming on Tuesday, attention in Allen County is focused on the race for the 1st District County Commissioner seat.

The Republican ticket features two contenders. Councilman Tom Harris, hailing from Allen County’s 2nd District, and Ron Turpin, board member of East Allen County Schools. No Democrats or third-party candidates are on the ballot.

The retirement of incumbent F. Nelson Peters, after five terms of dedicated service, has paved the way for a new chapter in Allen County governance. Peters leaves behind a legacy of accomplishments, from spearheading key economic development projects to championing ethics policies and enhancing public engagement.

As the primary election on May 7, 2024, draws near, both Harris and Turpin are intensifying their campaigns, seeking to rally support and distinguish themselves as the best choice to lead the 1st District. Their platforms and visions for the county’s future will be scrutinized as voters evaluate their suitability for the role.

The responsibilities of the 1st District Allen County Commissioner are weighty, impacting the lives of county employees and residents alike. From overseeing infrastructure projects to making critical decisions on planning and zoning, the commissioner plays a vital role in shaping the county’s course.

To view where your polling location is, click here.