FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Three people are safe after a fire overnight on Fort Wayne’s northeast side.

The resident of a home on Hartford Dr. called 911 to report smoke in their home just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

Crews arrived and extinguished a fire in a second floor bathroom ceiling and the above attic. Fire was also extinguished on the exterior wall and soffits of the house.

The home sustained moderate fire damage and the cause remains under investigation.