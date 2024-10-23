FWA unveils new restaurant and coffee shop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne International Airport is unveiling a new restaurant, coffee shop, and market area as part of the East Terminal Expansion Project.

Local businesses Hop River Brewing and Bon Bon’s Coffee have both opened inside the airport terminal building.

The opening of the new terminal restaurant area is the first major portion of the East Terminal Expansion to be open to the public. The space includes open concept seating, a large bar area featuring Hop River’s local beer selections, a brand-new kitchen area with all new equipment, a new point of sales system, updated technology, an open shared counter for easy ordering, and more.

A new airport lounge also occupies the area, with an expected opening at a later date.

The East Terminal Expansion and Renovation Project continues the work started with the West Terminal Expansion and Rehabilitation Project, which wrapped construction at the end of May 2023.