FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are asking for help identifying a woman suspected of robbing a local Subway.

Police say the woman in the photo robbed the Subway on Bluffton Rd. last month, on Sept. 22. The suspect is described as a black female, 5-foot-5 with a short afro.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (260) 427-1201.