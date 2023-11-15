3 men arrested following police chase in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police say three men have been arrested in connection to an overnight police chase and firing shots at officers.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report that the incident happened near the 4700 block of Lillie Street around 1 o’clock Wednesday morning.

Officers say the Fort Wayne Gang Unit saw a car they believed to be registered to gang members. When they tried to pull the car over, a police chase ensued, with the car eventually crashing into a parked car at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and South Anthony Boulevard.

Four people got out of the car and ran from police while firing at least a dozen shots at officers.

No one was injured when shots were fired, but police say three of the four men were arrested.

19-year-old Christopher Recht was charged with resisting law enforcement, 18-year-old Diquan King with false informing, and a 16-year-old with resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.