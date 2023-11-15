Man Arrested On Multiple Child Molestation Charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man has been arrested on several child molestation charges. Fort Wayne Police say that they arrested 35-year-old Nicholas Gregory Bolin on several child sex crime charges Wednesday morning. Officers say a child disclosed that they were a victim of sexual abuse and identified Bolin as the offender. An arrest warrant was issued for Bolin, who was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. He is currently facing charges including three counts of child molesting and one count of performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor. Further investigation and details are still pending.