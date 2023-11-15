Allen County celebrates adoptions of more than 60 children

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Wednesday was designated as Adoption Day in Allen County.

November is National Adoption Month, and the Allen County Department of Child Services and Superior Court are collaborating with local agencies to celebrate the adoptions of more than 60 local children.

Adoption ceremonies will begin at 8:30 at the Allen County Courthouse.

Judge Lori Morgan says that National Adoption Day was initially observed in 2007 with Allen County being the first community in Indiana to participate.