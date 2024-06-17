5-time MLB All-Star Yu Darvish to make rehab start for TinCaps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish is scheduled to make a Major League rehab appearance with the High-A Fort Wayne TinCaps at Parkview Field on Wednesday (7:05 p.m.) as the ’Caps host the Milwaukee Brewers-affiliated Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Darvish, a five-time MLB All-Star, has been on San Diego’s 15-day injured list with a left groin strain since June 1. The Padres are currently on the road in Philadelphia playing the Phillies.

“It’s a huge honor for us to welcome one of the best pitchers of this generation,” said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. “Yu Darvish’s accomplishments in Major League Baseball, in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball League, and in international competition with Samurai Japan make him one of the most respected players in the sport. We also have tremendous admiration for his community service over the years. We hope the TinCaps and Parkview Field can help assist in his return to competing with the Padres again soon. We also hope our fans recognize what an opportunity this is for Fort Wayne to welcome such an iconic talent as we continue to appreciate our long-time partnership with the Padres.”

Darvish, 37, has 200 professional wins in his career. After originally starring with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, he made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers in 2012. He also pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs before being traded to the Padres ahead of the 2021 season. Earlier this year before his injury, Darvish had a span of 25 consecutive scoreless innings.

This marks the second time in three years a Padres All-Star is rehabbing with the TinCaps at Parkview Field. Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell did so on April 28, 2022.

So far this season, 10 TinCaps alumni have appeared with the Padres, including Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017) and standout rookie Jackson Merrill (2023). The organizations have been affiliated together since 1999.

