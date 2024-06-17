Former McDonald’s employee accused of soliciting minor coworkers

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO) – A former employee at Bluffton’s McDonald’s faces more than a half-dozen felony sex charges.

The News-Banner reports 33-year-old Brian Digman is accused of promoting prostitution, child solicitation, and five counts of sexual battery.

Last month, a parent of a minor employee at McDonald’s spoke with a Bluffton Police Department detective, alleging that Digman had been sending messages to minor females, offering money or drugs in exchange for sexual favors. Several other teens also submitted similar claims.

Digman is also accused of “grabbing” inappropriate areas in passing, always claiming it was an accident.