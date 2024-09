LIGONIER, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Five people were injured in a crash in Noble County early Saturday around 8:00.

Police attempted to stop a 2011 Mercedes driving over 100 mph, but the driver fled the scene.

The chase was called off near Ligonier, but soon after, the Mercedes ran a red light on U.S. Highway 33, crashing into a Nissan Rogue and sideswiping an Acura.

The Mercedes driver and others were transported to the hospital where they are recovering, and one driver is in critical condition.