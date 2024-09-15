5th annual Recovery Rocks event takes over Headwaters Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The 5th annual Recovery Rocks event took place Sunday afternoon in downtown Fort Wayne.

Mom of an Addict, Inc. hosted the event at Headwaters Park with speakers, recovery-related vendors, resource tables, giveaways, activities for the whole family, food trucks, music and more.

A “Wall of Remembrance” was also there to honor loved ones lost, as well as a “Wall of Hope” to celebrate those actively going through their recovery journey.

The annual event is intended to spread hope to those impacted by the addiction of someone they know and love, as well as intends to end the stigma around addiction and connect people with valuable resources that may change someone’s life.

For more information on Mom of an Addict, Inc. visit their website here.