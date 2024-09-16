ACLU files suit against IU, Purdue over intellectual diversity policies

INDIANAPOLIS (NETWORK INDIANA) — The ACLU of Indiana is filing new separate lawsuits against Indiana University and Purdue University over “intellectual diversity” requirements that have been recently enacted.

The lawsuits are led by professors and say the state policies are unconstitutionally vague and infringe on their free speech and academic freedom.

A federal judge in August declined to issue a preliminary injunction to block the enforcement of the law, saying the allegations were “premature” because the universities had not yet finalized policies on implementing the law.

The new lawsuits have been filed after those earlier suits were dismissed.