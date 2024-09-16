September 16, 2024
Indiana News

ACLU files suit against IU, Purdue over intellectual diversity policies

by Network Indiana0

INDIANAPOLIS (NETWORK INDIANA) — The ACLU of Indiana is filing new separate lawsuits against Indiana University and Purdue University over “intellectual diversity” requirements that have been recently enacted.

The lawsuits are led by professors and say the state policies are unconstitutionally vague and infringe on their free speech and academic freedom.

A federal judge in August declined to issue a preliminary injunction to block the enforcement of the law, saying the allegations were “premature” because the universities had not yet finalized policies on implementing the law.

The new lawsuits have been filed after those earlier suits were dismissed.

Related posts

Northern Indiana Chick-fil-A owner’s customer service goes viral on Facebook

Saige Driver

Fort Wayne Police Reform Commission holds first meeting

Darrin Wright

Man injures woman, barricades self in home with her children

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.