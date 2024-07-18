$50K Powerball ticket sold in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold for Wednesday’s drawing in Fort Wayne.

The Hoosier Lottery says the winning ticket was purchased at Phil’s One Stop, located at 3411 Lower Huntington Road.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

The Lottery says ticket holders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.