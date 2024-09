FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person was arrested after a shooting left a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The Fort Wayne Police Department states that around 5:15 a.m. they responded to the shooting near downtown Fort Wayne.

28-year-old Cameron Leshore was arrested in connection to the incident.

The victim, who has not yet been named, is reportedly in life-threatening condition at a trauma center.