71-Year-Old Bus Driver Hospitalized After Suspicion of Intoxication During Route

TOLEDO, OH (WOWO) The Toledo Police Department is investigating a school transportation incident after officers say a bus driver was found intoxicated while transporting children in Toledo.

Police reports say a 71-year-old woman employed by Trinity Transportation pulled over near Douglas and Pelham after experiencing illness while operating the bus, which contained a full load of students at the time, according to WTVG reporting.

A witness reportedly called 911 earlier that morning to report what was described as reckless driving involving the bus.

The driver was transported to a hospital for evaluation, where medical personnel later notified investigators that she was intoxicated, according to police reports.

Officials say investigators attempted to contact the transportation company but were unable to immediately reach representatives.

The driver’s name has not been released, and no charges have been announced as the investigation continues.