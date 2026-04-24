Ohio Sports Betting Fee Proposal Targets Stadium Funding and School Sports

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) Ohio lawmakers are considering legislation that would introduce a new fee on sports betting wagers and redirect most of the revenue toward stadium development projects, while allocating a smaller portion to school athletics programs.

Senate Bill 199 would impose a 2 percent fee on the total amount wagered in the state and place the proceeds into a newly created sports gaming fund. Under the proposal, approximately 98 percent of revenue would support a sports venue redevelopment fund, with the remaining 2 percent directed to interscholastic athletics, according to testimony before the Ohio Senate Select Committee on Gaming reported by WCMH.

The bill’s sponsor says the measure could generate roughly 200 million dollars annually and provide a dedicated funding source for publicly owned stadiums and sports facilities across Ohio.

The legislation also proposes the creation of a commission responsible for evaluating stadium funding requests, including criteria such as facility usage, economic impact, and lease agreements with professional or minor league teams.

Supporters say the proposal is intended to provide a long-term funding mechanism for major sports infrastructure projects, including facilities under consideration in multiple cities.

The bill remains in the early stages of the legislative process and will continue to receive committee hearings and public testimony before any potential floor vote.