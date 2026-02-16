77-Year-Old Accused of Stealing $22K from Scout Troop

TOLEDO, OH. (WOWO) A 77-year-old Whitehouse man has been indicted on a grand theft charge after authorities say he stole thousands of dollars from a local Boy Scouts troop.

According to reporting from WTOL-TV, a Lucas County grand jury indicted Donald Marion for allegedly taking about $22,500 from Scout Troop 97 between August 2023 and December 2025.

Whitehouse police say troop leaders discovered missing funds and contacted authorities. Police interviewed Marion and reported receiving an admission from him regarding the theft. Investigators say Marion told officers he was facing financial difficulties and used the troop’s money to cover losses tied to his casting business in Weston.

It is unclear whether the troop will recover the stolen funds.

Scouting America’s Erie Shores Council said Marion’s membership as an adult volunteer has been terminated and that he has been added to its Volunteer Screening Database, preventing him from participating in Scouting activities. The council said it is cooperating with law enforcement as the case moves forward.