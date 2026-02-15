Historic Fort Wayne Building To Be Turned Into Apartments

A historic building in Fort Wayne that once housed nurses is getting a new life as apartments.

The former St. Joseph Nurses Home on Van Buren Street, across from Lutheran Downtown Hospital, sat vacant for decades before developers stepped in.

Patrick Brown and Thomas Sternfeldt bought the property in 2020, even after it was condemned, and chose restoration over demolition.

21 Alive News says the goal was to preserve the historic exterior while completely modernizing the interiors.

After a lengthy renovation, the building is now open as apartments. Studio units start at about 900 dollars a month, while one-bedrooms begin around 15 hundred.

