79th WOWO Fire Drill Set for October 8 at FWCS Career Academy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — It’s that time of year again! The 79th WOWO Fire Drill is set for Tuesday, October 8th, and this year, the spotlight is on the students and staff at Fort Wayne Community School Career Academy on Barr Street.

Each year, the WOWO Fire Drill is held in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week™, bringing awareness and lifesaving education to students, families, and the community. This year’s theme — “Charge into Fire Safety™: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home” — focuses on how to safely buy, charge, and recycle the rechargeable batteries powering everyday devices.

The Career Academy is a fitting choice for this year’s drill. Students from several of its career classes have made direct contributions to Fort Wayne’s Safety Village and the Survive Alive House, helping to build, remodel, and enhance key elements of local fire safety training tools.

There’s even a firefighting career class at the academy — where students are working toward official firefighter certification while finishing their high school education.

“These students and teachers are making a lasting impact on our community’s fire and life safety efforts,” said WOWO Morning Host Kayla Blakeslee. “The Fire Drill is about more than just sounding the alarm. It’s about recognizing the people who prepare us to respond.”

🔋 Fire Prevention Tip: Charge Into Safety

This year’s safety message is all about lithium-ion battery awareness. These powerful batteries are in phones, e-bikes, laptops, and more — and mishandling them can cause fires or even explosions.

Here’s how to stay safe:

Buy only certified products (look for UL, ETL, or CSA marks)

only certified products (look for UL, ETL, or CSA marks) Charge devices using manufacturer-approved cords and on hard surfaces

devices using manufacturer-approved cords and on hard surfaces Recycle responsibly — never toss lithium batteries in the trash. Find a recycling center at Call2Recycle.org

WOWO will be on-site during the Fire Drill with live coverage, interviews, and updates throughout the day.

📍 Event Details:

What: 79th Annual WOWO Fire Drill

79th Annual WOWO Fire Drill When: Tuesday, October 8, 2025

Tuesday, October 8, 2025 Where: FWCS Career Academy – 1200 S. Barr St., Fort Wayne

FWCS Career Academy – 1200 S. Barr St., Fort Wayne Why: Celebrating Fire Prevention Week and student contributions to community safety

Stay tuned to 92.3 FM / 1190AM WOWO and follow us online for more coverage of Fire Prevention Week and ways you can help keep your home and family safe.