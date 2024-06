NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – The victim in a semi crash in New Haven on Tuesday has been identified.

87-year-old Judith Reddin, of New Haven, died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries and the crash has been ruled an accident.

Reddin rear-ended a semi on U.S. 24 close to the I-469 interchange and was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Reddin is the 14th traffic fatality in Allen County this year.