Steuben Co. police seek public’s help in locating sex offender

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a wanted non-compliant registered sex offender.

An arrest warrant was issued by the Steuben Circuit Court on Wednesday charging 40-year-old Johnny Kendrick with three counts of failing to register as a sex or violent offender. The warrant comes after a Sheriff’s Office investigation into allegations of Kendrick living somewhere other than his registered address and failing to report a change in address to the Sheriff’s Office as required by law.

Kendrick is described as a white male, standing 5’10” tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds. He has brown eyes, short brown hair, and usually wears a beard or goatee. Kendrick was last known to be in the Ashley, Ind. area and could be armed. Kendrick also has numerous tattoos covering the majority of his upper body.

Anyone with information with on the whereabouts of Johnny Edward Kendrick is asked to contact the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office at 260-668-1000 Ext. 4000, Steuben County Crime Stoppers at 260-668-STOP, or your local law enforcement agency.