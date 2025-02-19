90 Crashes In Indy Wednesday Morning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Multiple crashes caused delays for Indianapolis commuters Wednesday morning as drivers struggled with hazardous road conditions.

“People seemingly have forgotten how to drive on hazardous or snow-covered roads,” said Sgt. John Perrine of the Indiana State Police. “Since 6 a.m., we’ve had over 90 crashes just in Indianapolis, just on the interstates.”

One crash on I-465 westbound near the I-65 interchange (mile marker 53) involved a car and a box truck, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. State police did not release details on any injuries.

“If the roads were at fault, everybody that drove on them would crash,” Perrine said. “So it’s people’s driving behavior, and certainly, people are going too fast for the conditions.”

Traffic cameras showed heavy backups, with westbound lanes reduced to a single lane. Another crash on a nearby ramp added to the congestion.

By 7:40 a.m., crews had cleared the scene, but crashes continued to affect traffic throughout the morning.

“It is possible to receive a citation if you’re deemed at fault for a crash,” Perrine said. “The consequence is people are getting hurt and damaging their vehicles.”