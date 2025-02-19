Violence In Schools Lawsuits

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Lawsuits against Perry Township Schools paint a grim picture of an “atmosphere of violence” where bullying and physical fights are all too common.

One lawsuit centers on a 15-year-old special education student at Perry Meridian High School, who was brutally attacked last September. His injuries were so severe that he now needs plastic surgery. The parents say the school knew about the bullying he faced but failed to step in.

On September 12, the boy was assaulted in a hallway when another student struck him from behind. This happened right in front of a school resource officer, who noted the shocking force of the punch. Bystanders even snapped photos of the injured student and posted them online without a second thought.

Another case involves a 12-year-old special needs student at Rosa Parks Elementary, who endured multiple assaults, including a severe concussion from a bathroom attack. His mother claims the school brushed off her concerns, leading to ongoing health problems for her son.

Both families believe the school has turned a blind eye to their pleas for help, allowing this violence to continue unchecked.