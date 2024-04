FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The annual ‘Color in Motion: Live Butterfly Exhibit’ returns to the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory on Tuesday, April 16th.

As reported by our news gathering partners at 21ALIVE, it will run through June 23th and be open during regular business hours.

The exhibit will be included in regular admission.

Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for kids 3-17, and free for kids under two.