Last Day For Indiana Primary Registration, Tomorrow Early Voting Starts

Voter registration ends for the upcoming primary vote in Indiana. The deadline to register is today, and you can do so here.

Meanwhile, if you’ve already registered, April 9th is the first day of early voting. You can vote in-person at the Rousseau Centre located at 1 E. Main Street, Fort Wayne. The doors open at 8 A.M. and voters will be welcome until 4:30 PM. Those hours continue every weekday until April, 27th, when the polls will close at 3 P.M.

The Rousseau Center will be the only in-person voting location until April, 29th…that’s when 5 satellite voting locations in Allen County will open up.

Election Day is May 7th and polls are open from 6 A.M. and will stay open until 6 P.M.