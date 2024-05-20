A Fatal Crash Happened On Friday Evening On State Road 114 In Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana State Police say the crash happened around 6:30 in the evening in the 6500 block of State Road 114.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, the crash involved a single passenger vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian, identified as eighty-three-year-old, Carl W. Moehle, of Roanoke.

Moehle was standing on State Road 114 in front of his residence when a passenger vehicle crested a hill and struck him.

The driver of that car was Thirty-nine-year-old, Alison Harrison-Campbell, of Huntington.

ISP believes Harrison-Campbell took evasive action and swerved left in an attempt to avoid striking Moehle.

Moehle was pronounced dead at the scene by the Whitley County Coroner.

The investigation is ongoing.