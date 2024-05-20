May 20, 2024
Indiana News

A Fatal Crash Happened On Friday Evening On State Road 114 In Whitley County

by David Scheie0

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana State Police say the crash happened around 6:30 in the evening in the 6500 block of State Road 114.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, the crash involved a single passenger vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian, identified as eighty-three-year-old, Carl W. Moehle, of Roanoke.

Moehle was standing on State Road 114 in front of his residence when a passenger vehicle crested a hill and struck him.

The driver of that car was Thirty-nine-year-old, Alison Harrison-Campbell, of Huntington.

ISP believes Harrison-Campbell took evasive action and swerved left in an attempt to avoid striking Moehle.

Moehle was pronounced dead at the scene by the Whitley County Coroner.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related posts

Indiana schools shut for year as virus cases, deaths rise

AP News

Man Charged with Murder Over Body Found in Freezer

Kylie Havens

Purdue Nobel Laureate Elected to National Academy

Kylie Havens

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.