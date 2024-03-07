March 7, 2024
Ft. Wayne MarketLocal News

A Fort Wayne Woman Fired Shots Toward Tree Service Workers and Police Officers Thursday Morning

by David Scheie0
("Police Blue Lights" by Ken Hawkins, CC BY 2.0)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The FWPD says Corinne Ann Nahrwold, 76, confronted the tree service company that was doing work around her property.

The workers called the police who quickly responded before Nahrwold came out and again fired shots.

Police returned fire, striking her in the leg.

She returned inside the house and after several unsuccessful negotiation attempts, police entered the house.

She was treated for her injuries.

The tree service workers and police officers were not injured.

This incident remains under investigation.

Related posts

New Haven man arrested after domestic dispute shooting, burglary

Caleb Hatch

Fort Wayne Rescue Mission to serve 3,000+ for Thanksgiving

Darrin Wright

Three Promoted on FWFD

Dean Jackson

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.