A Fort Wayne Woman Fired Shots Toward Tree Service Workers and Police Officers Thursday Morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The FWPD says Corinne Ann Nahrwold, 76, confronted the tree service company that was doing work around her property.

The workers called the police who quickly responded before Nahrwold came out and again fired shots.

Police returned fire, striking her in the leg.

She returned inside the house and after several unsuccessful negotiation attempts, police entered the house.

She was treated for her injuries.

The tree service workers and police officers were not injured.

This incident remains under investigation.