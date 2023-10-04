October 4, 2023
Police Looking FW Man Who Committed Voyeurism

by Josh Williams0
FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) – Police are searching for a 28-year-old Fort Wayne man who committed voyeurism with the use of a hidden camera.

According to court records, on July 29th, a camera that was hidden inside a pen was discovered inside an employee restroom.

It was found inside a box with a hole cut out. Court documents say the pen was turned over to an employee who found a video of another employee, 28-year-old Geoffrey Mogere, setting up the camera.

In the same video, a women is found using the restroom.

After calling the police, detectives discovered that it was used at least in one other location and captured three other victims.

A warrant was issued for Mogere’s arrest on October 3.

