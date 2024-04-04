April 4, 2024
A Fremont Man Has Been Arrested In Connection To Multiple Incidents Of Vandalism In Steuben County

by David Scheie0
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Eighteen-year-old Gavin R Willis, is accused of the crime that occurred in the Lake Farm Estates area of Lake Gage.

He is charged with one count of class B misdemeanor criminal mischief and one count of class A misdemeanor criminal mischief with a loss of $750 – $49,999.

It comes after a five-month investigation dating back to November of 2023.

There were at least five incidents of vandalism reported.

Multiple anonymous tips and surveillance footage led to Willis’s arrest.

