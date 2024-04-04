The John Paulding Historical Museum In Paulding Is Inviting Artists To Submit Their Artwork For Celebration Of Arts And Artists

PAULDING, Ohio. (WOWO) — The event is happening May 21st through June 25th.

As reported by The Van Wert Independent, this year’s event will feature drawings – including pastels, pen and ink, pencil/graphite, colored pencils, and charcoal.

Anyone who owns an eligible artwork may enter it in the show and up to three works may be submitted.

The museum hopes to enhance and increase community appreciation of fine arts, introduce the public to the county’s rich heritage in the arts, and showcase the many talented artists who have resided in the area.

For more information, contact the museum at 419-399-3667.