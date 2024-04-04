April 4, 2024
Ohio News

The John Paulding Historical Museum In Paulding Is Inviting Artists To Submit Their Artwork For Celebration Of Arts And Artists

by David Scheie0
pens near white paper

PAULDING, Ohio. (WOWO) — The event is happening May 21st through June 25th.

As reported by The Van Wert Independent, this year’s event will feature drawings – including pastels, pen and ink, pencil/graphite, colored pencils, and charcoal.

Anyone who owns an eligible artwork may enter it in the show and up to three works may be submitted.

The museum hopes to enhance and increase community appreciation of fine arts, introduce the public to the county’s rich heritage in the arts, and showcase the many talented artists who have resided in the area.

For more information, contact the museum at 419-399-3667.

Related posts

US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4

Darrin Wright

Target to offer debt-free education to front-line workers

AP News

Harambe’s barrier wasn’t in compliance

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.