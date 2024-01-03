A Gary Woman Was Trapped In A Car While Emergency Responders Unsuccessfully Searched For 2 Hours To Locate Her

GARY, Ind. (WOWO) — It Happened on New Year’s Day after the woman crashed her car.

Around 3:40 a.m. the woman called 911, saying that she and another woman were trapped in a car that had flipped over in Gary.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, one of the women eventually got out of the wrecked car, which was upside down, and flagged down a passerby who directed officers to the crash.

It was noted that the car was about 50 yards from the roadway and the headlights and tail lights were not visible from the road in Gary’s Buffington Harbor area.

The trapped woman was airlifted to a hospital.