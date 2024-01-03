Traffic fatalities down in Ohio over holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says traffic fatalities were down during the recent holiday travel period.

OSHP reports seven fatalities between Dec. 29 and Jan. 1, which is down from 13 in the same timeframe in the last holiday season.

Seat belts were not in use in five of the seven fatalities.

Nine people were killed during the four-day Christmas holiday weekend, which ran from Dec. 22-25, resulting in the fewest deaths during a Christmas reporting period since 2018.

Overall, between the two holiday periods, seat belts were not in use for 10 of the 16 fatalities.