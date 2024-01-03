Gas prices down in Ohio to begin new year

Average gas prices in Ohio have fallen nearly 12 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy.

The statewide average is down to $2.76 per gallon, which is more than 17 cents cheaper than a month ago and over 30 cents lower than last year.

The national average for gas is now $3.06 per gallon.

“After a brief hiatus, the national average has moved off its recent high, again falling closer to the $3 per gallon mark, setting up a potential second attempt at slipping below $2.99 for the first time since 2021,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The Great Lakes and Gulf Coast offer some of the nation’s lowest gas prices, with the window of opportunity holding for the next few weeks to potentially re-test some of the levels seen a few weeks ago.”