January 3, 2024
Ohio News

Gas prices down in Ohio to begin new year

by Derek Decker0
a close up of a person holding a gas pump

Average gas prices in Ohio have fallen nearly 12 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy.

The statewide average is down to $2.76 per gallon, which is more than 17 cents cheaper than a month ago and over 30 cents lower than last year.

The national average for gas is now $3.06 per gallon.

“After a brief hiatus, the national average has moved off its recent high, again falling closer to the $3 per gallon mark, setting up a potential second attempt at slipping below $2.99 for the first time since 2021,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The Great Lakes and Gulf Coast offer some of the nation’s lowest gas prices, with the window of opportunity holding for the next few weeks to potentially re-test some of the levels seen a few weeks ago.”

Related posts

Man arrested after “crime spree” in 3 states

Darrin Wright

Traveling In Ohio Is A Little Easier On The Wallet This Thanksgiving

David Scheie

House picks rural southern Ohio Republican as new speaker

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.