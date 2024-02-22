A GoFundMe Is Now In Place For The Family Of The Fort Wayne Girl Who Tragically Lost Her Life In Florida Earlier This Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Seven-year-old Sloan Mattingly and her nine-year-old brother Maddox Mattingly, were vacationing with their parents at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Beach on Tuesday when a sand hole collapsed on them.

Around 3 p.m., emergency crews responded to the beach.

Upon arrival, they discovered Maddox buried up to his chest in sand, while his sister was completely covered below him.

The hole was five to six feet deep.

Sloan Mattingly was pronounced dead at the Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. Her brother is in stable condition.

The GoFundMe will help the Sloan Family cover the funeral expenses.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/sloan-mattingly?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=email&utm_source=customer