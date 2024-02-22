A Man Has Been Sentenced For His Role In A 2021 Drowning Death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Police say 35-year-old Tiffany Ferris was killed at the Suburban Inn Extended Stay Hotel on Coliseum Boulevard in May of 2021.

Her death was ruled a homicide by the Allen County Coroner.

36-year-old Terry Smith Jr. and 26-year-old Ajaylan Shabazz were arrested on murder charges.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, Smith pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated battery in April of last year, calling for his murder charge to be dropped in exchange for testimony in the case.

He was in court on Thursday and was sentenced to twelve years for the charge of aggravated battery.

Following a jury trial last week, Shabazz was found guilty of murder.

He is set to be sentenced on March 18.