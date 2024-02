FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — It happened just before 10 a.m. in the 5300 block of Forest Avenue after a concerned third party contacted police.

Officials say the man refused to exit to speak with officers.

The Fort Wayne Police Department Emergency Services Team and Crisis Response Team were dispatched since the man threatened to assault officers in the past.

Police said the man was taken into custody without incident around 2 p.m. and was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.