FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — It will be on Bluffton Road between St. Louis Avenue and Maplewood Road.

NIPSCO crews will be servicing a gas line in the area.

They are anticipating work will be done the same day, weather permitting.

NIPSCO crews will be responsible for the placement and maintenance of all construction signs and barricades in the work zone.

Traffic will be maintained through the work zone.