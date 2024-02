FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Texas Roadhouse is scheduled to open its doors in early April.

It will be located at 311 Veritas Drive.

The company says its 8,200-square-foot facility will employ 200 people.

The restaurant is currently conducting interviews Monday through Saturday 9:00 am – 7:00 pm at a trailer in the parking lot, west of the building.

Those interested in employment can apply directly to Auburn opportunities at https://becomearoadie.com/.