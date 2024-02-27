February 27, 2024
A Late Night Crash On Monday Claimed The Life Of A Hamilton Man

by David Scheie

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — At approximately 11:50, troopers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in Steuben County.

Upon arrival, they discovered a heavily damaged Volkswagen on its top and an unresponsive man lying in the road.

Alex James Loy, 29, of Hamilton was transported to Cameron Memorial Hospital in Angola, where he was pronounced dead.

Evidence suggests that Loy was not properly restrained, which led to his ejection during the vehicle rollover.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor, however, toxicology results are pending with the coroner’s autopsy investigation.

This investigation is ongoing.

