John Rust Excluded from GOP Primary Ballot; Trump Moves Forward

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – During a lengthy meeting on Tuesday in Indianapolis, the Indiana Election Commission delivered decisions shaping the landscape of the upcoming GOP primary ballot.

Among the rulings, John Rust, a contender for the U.S. Senate, faced disappointment as he was excluded from the Republican primary ballot, while former President Donald Trump secured his position against Republican challenger Nikki Haley.

The commission, comprised of two Republicans and two Democrats, voted 3-1 in favor of keeping Trump on the ballot, while unanimously deciding against Rust. Rust’s candidacy faced six challenges from Hoosiers in multiple counties citing Indiana law that bars candidates from running if their last two primary votes don’t align with the party they seek to represent. According to the Journal Gazette, Rust’s most recent primary votes in 2016 and 2012 were Republican and Democrat, respectively, rendering him ineligible under this statute. Despite the option for an exception, Jackson County Republican Party Chair Amanda Lowery declined to grant Rust such a reprieve.

Expressing disappointment at the decision, Rust attributed it to the Indiana Republican Party’s desire for control. However, the commission countered, asserting that Rust had opportunities to comply with the rules, such as participating in GOP primaries since 2016 or relocating to a county with a more amenable party chair.

Rust, vying to succeed U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, plans to appeal the decision both to the Marion County Superior Court and, pending a comprehensive ruling from the Indiana Supreme Court, to the U.S. Supreme Court. His legal battle hinges on the challenge against the constitutionality of the two-primary requirement, although the Indiana Supreme Court has already upheld the law.

With Rust out of contention, Congressman Jim Banks stands unopposed as the sole GOP candidate on the primary ballot for the U.S. Senate.

Meanwhile, challenges against President Joe Biden and Trump were addressed swiftly. Biden’s challenge, alleging insufficient signatures, was dismissed as the petitioner failed to attend the meeting, while Trump overcame a challenge invoking the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause.

Trump’s attorneys contested the commission’s jurisdiction and sought to disqualify Commissioner Karen Celestino-Horseman, citing bias. However, these attempts were unsuccessful, and the commission voted to uphold Trump’s presence on the ballot. Despite disagreements over Trump’s actions during the Capitol riot, the commission maintained their decision in line with Indiana law.

In a separate challenge, Democrat gubernatorial candidate Tamie Dixon-Tatum was removed from the ballot for failing to submit the requisite number of verified signatures.