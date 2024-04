FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — As reported by our partners in news ar 21ALIVE, Drew Brackin’s current chair is ten years old and is no longer equipped to handle the work he does.

He says that he spends most of his free time working on projects at the railyard.

One of his fellow volunteers started a GoFundMe to get him a custom industrial wheelchair.

As of now, the $6,500 goal has been met and continues to grow.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-new-wheelchair-for-drew