FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Year After A Shooting At Glenbrook Square, 28-year-old, Quentin Lewis, pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness in connection with the incident that occurred on September 1, 2023.

As part of his plea deal, the gun used in the shooting will be destroyed.

This shooting was one of two incidents at the mall within two months.

Police had responded to multiple reports of gunshots that day, including one from the victim.