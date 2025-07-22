Senator’s to Reintroduce Legislation to Audit the Federal Reserve

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) – U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) reintroduced the Federal Reserve Transparency Act, or the “Audit the Fed” bill, to require a full audit of the Federal Reserve’s operations and increase congressional oversight of its decision-making.

“I support this effort to provide more transparency to the American people and more insight into how the Federal Reserve operates. This bill is a common-sense step towards good government,” said Senator Young.

“No institution holds more power over the future of the American economy and the value of our savings than the Federal Reserve,” said Senator Paul. “It’s long past time for Congress to stop shirking its duty and hold the Federal Reserve accountable.”

The Federal Reserve Transparency Act would require the independent Government Accountability Office (GAO) to conduct a complete audit of the Board of Governors and the Federal Reserve Banks within one year of enactment and to report its findings to Congress within 90 days of completing the audit.

In addition to Senators Young and Paul, U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) also introduced the legislation.