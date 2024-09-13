Fire damages home on northwest side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A home on the city’s northwest side suffered moderate damage after a fire on Thursday evening.

Around 7:30, Fort Wayne Firefighters were called to a house on fire on Steup Ave., which is close to Hamilton Park.

On arrival, firefighters found smoke and fire coming from a living room window of the home.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in just six minutes.

No one was home, but two dogs were inside and were rescued.

Officials say the fire was electrical in nature.

The home sustained moderate smoke and fire damage.