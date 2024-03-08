A Man is Dead After Shooting Thursday Afternoon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A shooting on Hugh Street Thursday afternoon resulted in the death of an adult male.

Fort Wayne Police responded to the scene, where the victim succumbed to gunshot wounds despite medical intervention.

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians are now scouring the area for evidence and witnesses. The investigation, led by the Fort Wayne Police Department in collaboration with the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, urges anyone with information to come forward.

The victim’s identity has not been disclosed pending family notification. Updates on the investigation will be provided as they unfold.

Anyone with information is urged to contact: Fort Wayne Police Department: 427-1201 Crime Stoppers: 436-7867